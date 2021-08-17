Indonesia reports two new Javan rhino calves in the species’ last holdout

JAKARTA — Indonesian conservation authorities have announced separate sightings of two new Javan rhino calves, extending a trend of stable population growth for the nearly extinct species. The calves, a male and a female, were spotted on April 12 and June 9, respectively, by camera traps in Ujung Kulon National Park on the western tip of Indonesia’s Java Island, the species’ last holdout on Earth. The addition of the two Javan rhinos (Rhinoceros sondaicus) brings the species’ total population to 75 individuals. There has been at least one newborn Javan rhino calf recorded every year since 2012, according to the International Rhino Foundation (IRF). “I’d like to express my gratitude and appreciation toward every stakeholder that has helped with the conservation of Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon National Park which is also the pride of the world,” Wiratno, the director-general of conservation at the Indonesian environment ministry, said in statement published Aug. 16. Javan rhino calf spotted on camera trap in Ujung Kulon National Park on April 19, 2021. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Officials estimated the age of the male calf at 3-4 months and identified him as the first offspring of a female rhino named Rimbani. The female calf is believed to be 1 year old, and the third offspring of a female named Kasih. The Javan rhino is one of 25 species targeted by Indonesia as a conservation priority. Poaching and human encroachment into its habitat have hammered the species that once…This article was originally published on Mongabay

