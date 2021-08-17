Scientists, communities battle against Philippine land reclamation project

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Local authorities in the central Philippines pushing ahead with a land reclamation project that will bury four marine reserves face strong opposition from scientists, fishers and others. The Dumaguete City Council on July 7 granted Mayor Felipe Remollo the authority to enter into an agreement with E.M. Cuerpo, Inc. (EMC), the contractor for the 23 billion peso ($456 million) “smart city” complex, which will cover 174 hectares (430 acres). Experts say any economic benefits from the project will pale in comparison to the “monumental ecological disaster” it poses. The reclamation bid is set to cover 85% of the city’s shoreline, approximately the size of 4,000 basketball courts, said marine scientist Rene Abesamis, adding it will be a death knell for the local coastal ecosystems. Community opposition to the project has resulted in three petitions calling for it to be scrapped; one of them has gathered 20,000 electronic signatures and been submitted to the mayor’s office. Various groups, including the Catholic and Presbyterian churches, educational institutions, national environmental organizations, and scientists have come forward to oppose the project for environmental, economical, and legal reasons. The Dumaguete city shores. Experts say a planned land reclamation project covering 85% of the city’s shoreline would be a “monumental ecological disaster.” Image by Marion Paul Baylado via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “These nearshore environment are habitats of the different life stages of snapper, bream, and grunt fishes,” Annadel Cabanban and Aileen Maybe, both from the IUCN’s specialist group for these three commercially…This article was originally published on Mongabay

