As population grows, how will thirsty cities survive their drier futures?

"Apocalyptic." That's how it felt, says Charlene Pepler of life in Cape Town, South Africa, as the metropolis edged toward Day Zero in 2018. Following a record-breaking drought, this city of more than 4 million people was about to turn off the taps: Day Zero referred to the point at which dams supplying the city's water fell below 13.5% of capacity, forcing the shutoff of municipal supplies. "There were these photos of how we'd have to queue for water at places guarded by the military with guns. It was very scary," recalls Pepler, a Cape Town citizen and tour guide who depends on showcasing the appeal of her city to international tourists for a living. Saved by the rain, and substantial voluntary reductions in daily water use by Capetonians, Day Zero was narrowly averted, but it serves as a grim reminder of the unprecedented challenges faced by the world's expanding cities as they try to guarantee safe and sufficient water for residents in a time of escalating climate chaos and increased precipitation uncertainty. Following a record-breaking three-year drought, the city of Cape Town came very close to turning off residents' taps in 2018, when the so-called Day Zero would arrive. Image by Petro Kotzé. The mega challenges of a water insecure future Though more than half the world's nearly 8 billion people now reside in urban areas, a projected 68% will do so by 2050 — meaning that lessons learned in Cape Town and elsewhere need to be rapidly applied

