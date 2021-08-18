Cambodian dam a ‘disaster’ for local communities, rights group says

The Lower Sesan 2 hydroelectric scheme was completed in northeast Cambodia in 2018. The reservoir flooded 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) upstream of the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers, two tributaries of the Mekong. Villages, places of worship, ancestral burial grounds and forests were submerged, and nearly 5,000 people were displaced. A recent report from U.S.-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch last week assessed the impact of the Chinese-financed project as a human rights “disaster” for the communities that lost their homes and livelihoods. “The Lower Sesan 2 dam washed away the livelihoods of Indigenous and ethnic minority communities who previously lived communally and mostly self-sufficiently from fishing, forest-gathering, and agriculture,” John Sifton, HRW Asia advocacy director said in a statement. The villages of Bunong, Kuoy, Lao, Jarai, Kreung and Tampuon minorities were permanently flooded to make way for the dam’s reservoir. The project “profoundly harmed local communities, leaving them poorer and worse off,” says the report, which cites interviews conducted over two years with 60 community members, civil society leaders, academics, scientists and researchers. “It has caused massive damage to the ecology of rivers upstream and downstream of the project, resulting in major losses in fisheries populations.” Prior to completion, fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the rivers would threaten fish stocks and fragile farming ecosystems on which millions living along the Mekong’s course depend. A 2012 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said fish stocks were expected to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

