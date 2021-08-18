Climate change threatens to squeeze out Indonesia’s medicinal plants

JAKARTA — More than half of Indonesian medicinal plant species won’t be able to grow in most of their current range by 2050 due to climate change impacts, according to a new study. Twenty-six of the 43 medicinal plant species that the study authors looked at are expected to lose up to 80% of their distribution area under future scenarios for medium and high levels of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 2080, a group of global experts wrote in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation on Aug. 13. Species on the islands of New Guinea, Java and Sulawesi are projected to have the largest reduction in range, in part due to sea level rise in these regions, the authors wrote in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation on Aug. 13. “Our results predict that the number of medicinal plant species listed in the threatened IUCN Red List categories will increase under all future scenarios,” said lead author Ria Cahyaningsih, a botanist at the University of Birmingham, U.K., and the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI). Dipterocarpus baudii. Image by Patrice Hugues via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain). Medicinal plants are valuable species not only for personal health but also for their economic value, as they are traded by local and Indigenous communities. The Indonesian government calculated the economic value of the country’s medicinal plants in 2013 at $14.6 billion. Globally, the trade of medicinal plants in 2005 was worth more than $3 billion, with the World Health Organization estimating it will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

