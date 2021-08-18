Trawling bycatch increases risk of marine life extinction in Brazil

Fishing trawlers threaten marine life with extinction along Brazil’s coast. Researchers point out that regulating the practice brings ecological and economic benefits. Many countries already limit the activity in order to defend their natural resources, but trawling still persists in Brazil and risks causing further damage and even environmental crimes. The global conservation of marine life requires a moratorium on the mass killing caused by trawling. It accounts for half of the world’s bycatch, but contributes to less than 20% of fish production. Some trawlers throw away 14 kilos of fish for every kilo unloaded from the boats, experts say. But the situation could be even worse. Marcelo Vianna, head of the Marine Biology Department at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, recalls cases in estuaries and lagoons in contact with the sea where up to 50 kilos of animals are lost for every kilo of fish. “The targets of trawling change over time according to the availability of resources and marine currents. Many small fish with no commercial value are caught due to the wide variety of species in tropical countries. Countless animals are drowned on deck or crushed in the nets. Few species survive until they return to the sea,” he explained. A 2018 study published in the journal Fisheries Research concluded that trawling has returned globally 437 million tons of fish to the sea over the past 65 years. This would come out to $560 billion in resources being thrown away, the authors estimated. In Brazil,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

