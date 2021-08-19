End of deforestation tracker for Brazil’s Cerrado an ‘incalculable loss’

The Brazilian Cerrado savanna, a global biodiversity hotspot that has already lost half of its area to crops and cattle, is at risk of no longer being monitored for deforestation as of the end of the year. The prospect of an end to the 20-year satellite monitoring program, blamed on a funding shortage at the National Institute of Space Research (INPE), has prompted an outcry not only from the scientific community and civil society groups, but also from the soy industry, which depends on the data to prove the environmental compliance of the commodity. Cláudio Almeida, coordinator of INPE’s program for monitoring the Amazon and other biomes, confirmed the risk of the suspension of the Cerrado monitoring system. “Today, we only have resources to keep the monitoring team until the end of the year,” he told Mongabay in a video call. The Brazilian website ((o))eco was the first news outlet to report on the issue, back in June. Companies in the soy industry rely on data from the Cerrado monitoring program run by the National Institute of Space Research (INPE) to prove that the commodity is deforestation-free. Abiove, the business association representing the largest soy traders, says INPE’s data is indispensable for Brazilian agribusiness. Image courtesy of Victor Moriyama/Greenpeace. Almeida said the Cerrado program is at stake because the budget from the federal government is only sufficient to cover the cost of monitoring the Amazon Rainforest. Funding for the Cerrado tracking system comes from the World Bank, but that funding…This article was originally published on Mongabay

