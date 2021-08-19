Malaysian timber giant Samling takes conflict over logging activity to court

A Malaysian timber certification authority has halted its review of a conflict between Sarawak Indigenous communities and a forest license holder after the plywood company Samling Group filed a $1.18 million defamation lawsuit against a Sarawak-based green group that has campaigned against the company. SAVE Rivers, an Indigenous-led civil society group, and four of its leaders are facing a defamation suit from Samling Group alleging the company’s reputation has been maliciously damaged by SAVE Rivers’ online posts. Speaking on behalf of SAVE Rivers, Simon Siah, partner in Sarawak state law firm Simon Siah, Chua and Chow Advocates, said the group would contest Samling’s claims, but he couldn’t provide more information about the group’s defense before it’s filed publicly. Siah said his clients would file their defense publicly before Sept. 6, and predicted Samling would likely respond before the case reaches trial. “Of course, we will definitely challenge this suit,” he said. “We will fight all the way together with SAVE Rivers and all its directors.” Old trees of the rainforests in Sarawak. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. In its lawsuit, Samling took issue with seven articles published by SAVE Rivers between June 2020 and March 2021, which allege the company failed to consult Indigenous communities in and around two concessional forests and had further logged in areas that were part of Indigenous land. The company says SAVE Rivers was acting with malice against its two of its subsidiaries, Samling Plywood (Miri) Sdn Bhd and Samling Plywood (Baramas) Sdn Bhd, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay