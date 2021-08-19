Nature: Rattlesnakes rapid sound switch fools human ears

From BBC
Shareclose
Rattlesnakes have evolved a clever method of convincing humans that danger is closer than they think, say scientists.
The sounds of their shaking tail get louder as a person approaches, but then suddenly switches to a much higher frequency.
In tests, the rapid change in sound made participants believe the snake was much nearer than it was in reality.
The researchers say the trait evolved to help snakes avoid being trampled on.
The sibilant sound of the rattlesnake’s tail has long been a movie cliché.
The tell tale rattle is made by the rapid shaking together of hard rings of keratin at the tip of the reptiles’ tails.
Keratin is same protein that makes up our fingernails and hair.
The key to the noise is the snake’s ability to shake its tail muscles up to 90 times a second.
This vigorous shaking is used to warn other animals and humans of their presence.
Despite this, rattlesnakes are still responsible for the majority of the 8,000 or so bites inflicted on people in the US every year.
Researchers have known for decades that the rattling can change in frequency but there’s been little research about the significance of the shift in sound.
In this study, scientists experimented by moving a human-like torso closer to a western diamondback rattlesnake and recording the response.