Underwater gardeners restore seagrass meadows to keep oceans healthy

A group of researchers is preparing to dive into the shallow waters of Dale Bay in Wales. They’re on a mission to monitor the restoration of the local species of seagrass, Zostera marina, also known as eelgrass, as part of a program spearheaded in 2014 by Project Seagrass, a U.K.-based charity that works to restore seagrass meadows and turn research into conservation projects worldwide. “We are essentially doing underwater gardening,” says Richard Lilley, director and co-founder of Project Seagrass. Seagrass meadows are ecosystems of flowerings plant that inhabit shallow waters from the tropics to the Arctic Circle, with the exception of Antarctica. With more than 70 known species of seagrass around the world, these meadows cover more than 300,000 square kilometers (116,000 square miles) and have been found in the waters of 159 countries. But seagrass meadows are also under threat. Recently published research shows that at least 44% of the U.K.’s seagrasses have disappeared since 1936, and 39% since the 1980s. The situation might be much worse: it’s estimated that as much as 92% of U.K. seagrass ecosystems are degraded. “When there is so little of it left, it can’t reach the threshold it needs to begin to self-recover,” Lilley says. Like plants on land, the seagrass around the U.K. starts growing in the spring. And then in the summer, it starts producing its seed. To collect the seeds needed for the restoration project in Dale Bay, divers swam through some of the remaining seagrass meadows in other areas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

