A bouquet of discovery: Three new orchid species described from Ecuador

High up in the evergreen cloud forests of the Ecuadoran Andes, researchers recently found three new species of orchids undescribed by science. The charismatic flowers were spotted by scientists studying the interactions between plants and hummingbirds in forests at different altitudes and with different levels of disturbance. Ecuador is one of the most biodiverse places on Earth, and the interactions between many species there have not yet been studied. Lepanthes oro-lojaensis, a newly named orchid species growing in its natural habitat in mountains of Ecuador. Image by Diego Francisco Tobar Suàrez. More than 400 plant species were recorded during the plant-hummingbird study, including the new orchid species, which have been described in the journal PhytoKeys. All three of the new-to-science species are in the genus Lepanthes, an extremely diverse group that boasts an estimated 1,100 species. The plant-hummingbird study was launched in 2017 by Catherine H. Graham from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), supported by European Research Council and an Ecuadoran NGO, Aves y Conservacíon. Geographical distribution of the three new species of Lepanthes microprsartima Tobar & M.J.Gavil. (black hexagon, three collections), Lepanthes caranqui Tobar & Monteros (black triangle, two collections), and Lepanthes oro-lojaensis Tobar & M.F.Lopez (black pentagon, one collection). Figure from Suarez et al 2021. The first newly named orchid, Lepanthes microprosartima, was found on the slopes of the Pichincha volcano between 3,200 and 3,800 meters (10,500 and 12,500 feet) above sea level. It appears to be endemic to the evergreen montane…This article was originally published on Mongabay

