Climate change: Will I still be able to fly in a net zero world?

From BBC
Shareclose
How much of an impact on UK lifestyles will the government’s goal of net zero carbon emissions really have?
A new report says that while the 2050 target will require significant efforts from consumers, these should not result in “massive lifestyle changes”.
The study from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change says that limitations on flying would need people to cut their travels by plane by 6% by 2035.
For cars, the paper says that journeys should be cut by just 4%.
Net zero is the phrase that is used to mean that any CO2 emissions that can’t be curbed by clean technology by 2050 will either be buried using carbon capture and storage, or soaked up by plants and soils.
This new report poses two key questions about that idea – what changes will people need to make in their lives to achieve it, and are they ready to make these changes?
The study points out that most of the reductions in emissions to date have been achieved mainly by changing the nature of how we generate electricity.
But reaching the UK’s legally binding emissions targets for 2030, as well as hitting the net zero figure by 2050, will require “significant behavioural changes from consumers (and voters) across the country”.
A “politically deliverable” pathway to net zero, the Blair Institute report says, is one that “focuses on a limited number of
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
A bouquet of discovery: Three new orchid species described from Ecuador
-
Not just for humans — scientists turn to vaccines to save endangered species
-
Rain Fell On The Peak Of Greenland’s Ice Sheet For The First Time In Recorded History
-
Half of burned forests across Latin America don’t survive, study finds