Deforestation-free supply chains in Vietnam rely on working with small scale farmers (commentary)

At a global level, the rate of deforestation is increasing year after year, driven by demand for products like timber, rubber, palm oil, cattle and coffee. Growing and cultivating these forest-risk commodities, or ‘FRCs’, also provides livelihoods for 600,000 coffee growers, 1.4 million tree growers, 325,000 rubber growers and 300,000 sugarcane growers in Vietnam. Almost all the FRCs produced in Vietnam are destined for other countries. These countries – through their market requirements and laws – have a major influence on how we produce FRCs, meaning that they have a growing sway over deforestation practices. Recent studies have found that between 2000-2015, 60% of tropical forest loss was driven by the production of FRCs, and nearly 70% of the tropical forests destroyed for FRCs between 2013-2019 were done so illegally. This staggeringly high proportion of illegal FRCs tells us that both global forest legality frameworks and existing market approaches are not working. Something needs to change. Smallholder farmers play a vital role in producing FRCs, but for this production to be sustainable, they need fair and equitable access to export markets. Governments and businesses in consumer and producer markets have vital roles to play in promoting sustainable FRC production across the supply chain. This means reaching out to smallholders and working with them to meet higher sustainability standards, protect livelihoods and preserve forests. It’s time for all actors in FRC supply chains to step up and engage with smallholders. See more of Mongabay’s coverage of sustainable business and supply chains…This article was originally published on Mongabay

