Half of burned forests across Latin America don’t survive, study finds

The fragility of Latin American forests has been demonstrated by a pioneering study published in the journal Science Advances, which reveals an alarming finding: half of the region's forests would not survive after their first fire, much less withstand a second conflagration in less than five years. The research was led by researchers at the National University of Colombia and evaluated the catastrophic consequences of forest fires in 22 Latin American countries in the 15 years from 2003. The study also involved scientists from Chile, Spain and the U.S. The researchers focused on the 16 countries with the highest rates of loss, with Paraguay (8.4%), Guatemala (7.84%), Honduras (6.13%), Belize (3.63%), and Mexico (3.40%) topping the list for the highest proportion of burned forests in 2003. Experts and authorities find one of the trees burned by a forest fire in El Cañoncillo, Peru. Photo by Marvin Sánchez. Lead author Dolors Armenteras, a member of the Landscape Ecology and Ecosystem Modeling (Ecolmod) group at the National University of Colombia, says the goal of the research was to examine what happens in the long term to forests after a fire. That way, they could generate a diagnosis of the vulnerability of these ecosystems, understanding it as the percentage of plant biomass that gets lost after a single fire, and their potential capacity to recover. The scientists monitored forests that burned without prior logging to open pasture. According to Armenteras, the researchers wanted to include a larger sample of forests than is usually…

