Indonesian pulpwood firms told to protect peat are doing the opposite: Report

JAKARTA — Pulpwood companies obliged to restore the degraded peatlands inside their concessions in Indonesia are instead continuing to cultivate the land, a new investigative report says. The report by a coalition of NGOs focuses on 16 pulp and paper producers in the provinces of Riau, Jambi and South Sumatra, on the island of Sumatra, and West Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. It compares maps of the companies’ concessions with the government’s indicative map for peat restoration from mid- to late 2020. The NGOs also sent surveyors to the field to see if the companies were conserving the peatlands that are supposed to be restored and protected based on the government map. What they found was that all 16 companies were failing to do that. “We still found clearing of natural forests, land and forest fires as well as minimal efforts to restore degraded peatlands,” said Yaya Nurul Fitria, research manager of the NGO Jikalahari, a member of the coalition. This is despite the companies having adopted sustainability pledges, such as the “no deforestation, no peatland, no exploitation” policy, or NDPE. The companies are also legally obliged to rehabilitate burned peatlands and retire the peat areas of their concessions for conservation, as part of wider government efforts to combat recurring forest fires in Indonesia. Large-scale conversion of peatlands into plantations, primarily for pulpwood and oil palm, requires digging canals to drain these swampy forests. This dries out the thick peat layer — partly decomposed vegetation that has accumulated for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay