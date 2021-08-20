Stranded dugong in Indonesia reportedly cut up for traditional medicine

AMBON, Indonesia — Conservation officials in Indonesia have deplored the cutting up of a dugong that had died in a stranding incident this week, with its body parts reportedly destined for use in traditional medicine. Two dugongs (Dugong dugon) beached on the morning of Aug. 18 on Kelang Island, in the eastern province of Maluku. One of them managed to return to sea, but the other didn’t, despite the efforts of locals to push it back out into the water. The animal reportedly died with multiple wounds. “There were some wounds all over its body: a couple on its head and another on its leg,” Mohammad Aswan, a resident who witnessed the incident, told Mongabay Indonesia. “There wasn’t any official team deployed to identify the dugong, maybe because of the [COVID-19] pandemic.” The body of the stranded dugong in Indonesia’s Maluku province. Image by Mongabay Indonesia. According to reports gathered by Mongabay Indonesia, the locals cut up the dugong after it had died and distributed the parts among themselves for use in traditional medicine. The rest of the animal’s carcass was buried near the stranding site. The dugong is a protected species under Indonesian law, and possession of its body parts, even after a natural death, is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail and 100 million rupiah ($6,900) in fines.Indonesian marine conservation authorities have deplored cutting up the stranded dugong for consumption by locals as it may be contaminated by bacteria that can transmit to humans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

