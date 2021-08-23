Brazil punching below its weight in getting forest products to the world

Home to a third of the planet’s tropical forests, Brazil accounts for only 0.17% of the world’s main forest-friendly exports, new research has found. Significantly smaller nations — both in terms of territory as well as gross domestic product (GDP) — dominate markets where Brazil could naturally have a leading position. To get Brazil to stop punching below its weight calls for well-managed sustainable development in the Amazon, experts say. Costa Rica, a country more than 150 times smaller than Brazil, accounts for 50% of the world’s international sales of pineapples; Brazil accounts for just 0.06%, according to the report authored by Salo Vinocur Coslovsky, an associate professor at New York University (NYU) and affiliated researcher with the Amazonia 2030 project. And in an ironic twist, Bolivia dominates the global supply of Brazil nuts, at 52%, while the country they’re named after supplies just 5.71%. Similarly, Ecuador provides 56% of global supply of heart of palm and Côte d’Ivoire 40% of cacao, while Brazil supplies just 1.29% and 0.03%, respectively, the research shows. These are just a few examples from a long list of products from small countries responsible for the majority of exports of forest commodities that are either native to Brazil or that have adapted well to growing in the Amazon. Coslovsky, who is from Brazil and has worked in the United States for almost two decades, says Brazil has yet to find a way to tackle these markets. He says ramping up exports of these products, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay