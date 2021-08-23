Climate change: Europe’s extreme rains made more likely by humans

To analyse the impact of climate change in events like this, researchers from the World Weather Attribution group focused on the heavy rainfall that preceded the floods.

They did this in part because some of the hydrological monitoring systems, which would have given them more accurate information about the floods, were destroyed by the waters.

The rainfall data showed that in the areas around the Ahr and Erft rivers in Germany and in the Meuse region of Belgium, intense downpours brought 90mm of rain in a single day. <div data-component="media-block" class="ssrcss-18mjolk-ComponentWrapper Read the full article