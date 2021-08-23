Climate change: Europe’s extreme rains made more likely by humans

From BBC
The heavy rainfall behind deadly flooding in Europe in July was made more likely by climate change, scientists say.
The floods in Germany, Belgium and other parts killed at least 220 people as towns and villages were swamped.
Researchers say global heating made rainfall events like this up to nine times more likely in Western Europe.
Downpours in the region are 3-19% more intense because of human induced warming.
The dramatic and deadly floods that hit Germany, Belgium and elsewhere in mid-July were a shock to weather forecasters and local authorities.
Lives were swept away and houses, motorways and railway lines destroyed by the rapidly rushing waters.
The severe flooding was caused by heavy rainfall over a period of 1-2 days on already sodden ground, combined with local hydrological factors such as land cover and infrastructure.
To analyse the impact of climate change in events like this, researchers from the World Weather Attribution group focused on the heavy rainfall that preceded the floods.
They did this in part because some of the hydrological monitoring systems, which would have given them more accurate information about the floods, were destroyed by the waters.
The rainfall data showed that in the areas around the Ahr and Erft rivers in Germany and in the Meuse region of Belgium, intense downpours brought 90mm of rain in a single day.
