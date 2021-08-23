Nature crisis: Talks resume on global plan to protect biodiversity

From BBC
UN negotiators have resumed work on the text of world-wide plan to protect nature and species for the next decade.
The draft Global Biodiversity Framework aims to conserve at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans.
It will also push to eliminate plastic waste and cut pesticide use by at least two thirds.
The pact was due to be agreed at a UN biodiversity summit in China this October, but face to face talks have been delayed until April next year..
The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is a UN treaty that has been ratified by 195 countries plus the European Union.
The United States signed the agreement in 1993 but has failed to ratify it and remains outside the pact.
Over the past three decades, countries have agreed a series of plans under the CBD to protect nature at the global level.
More than a decade ago negotiators agreed goals to preserve plants and species, in the decade from 2010-2020.
However, the nations of the world failed to fully meet any of the 20 targets which included protecting coral reefs and tackling pollution.
Negotiators are now working on a new, enhanced plan that would set goals for the next decade and beyond.
The draft of the new agreement has already been published and proposes 21 targets for 2030 including: