Nature takes a beating after chemical explosion in South Africa civil unrest

In the early hours of July 13, a group of unknown people set fire to a massive warehouse full of agrochemicals in the Cornubia area of Durban on South Africa’s east coast. The fire burned for 10 days, incinerating unknown quantities of hundreds of toxic chemicals in a smoke plume that extended across surrounding residential neighborhoods; firefighting efforts washed bright blue effluent into an adjacent river system, and thousands of riverine and marine creatures washed up dead in the Umhlanga Lagoon and beaches up to 9 kilometers (nearly 6 miles) away. More than a month later, neither United Phosphorous Limited (UPL), the Indian company leasing the warehouse, nor government officials have released a full inventory of the chemicals — or the total volume involved — but information on the UPL website shows it was marketing hundreds of types of insecticides, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, surfactants and fumigants, including several compounds that have been linked to death, cancer and birth defects in humans or animals. Though there are few scientific studies on the impacts of short-term airborne pesticide pollution in South Africa, the potentially devastating impacts of some these substances on pregnant mothers emerged during a study of birth defects at a hospital in Eastern Cape province in 2003, where researchers found that babies born to women exposed to farm chemicals used in gardens and fields were seven times more likely to have birth defects than those whose mothers had no reported exposure. “These findings suggest a link between exposure to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay