Small mammals desperately need attention — now we know where to focus

Think of a mammal that’s at risk of extinction. What comes to mind? A charismatic tiger, perhaps? Or a grand herd of majestic elephants? What about the Mount Lefo brush-furred mouse (Lophuromys eisentrauti), a rodent found only on Mount Lefo in Cameroon? Or the Sclater’s shrew (Sorex sclateri) that lives in Mexico? Both the mouse and the shrew are critically endangered species. But if you haven’t heard of them, you’re not alone. Many small-bodied mammals, those typically weighing less than a kilogram (2.2 pounds), still remain poorly studied and understood, even by researchers and conservationists. This is despite the fact that two small-mammal groups — Rodentia (animals like rats, mice, beavers, porcupines, chipmunks, marmots, voles and muskrats) and Eulipotyphla (shrews, moles, hedgehogs and solenodons, among others) — together contain nearly half of all known mammal species. Now, a new study has published an updated picture of both super-diverse mammalian groups. By mapping the distributions of rodents and eulipotyphlans, using the latest information from the IUCN Red List, researchers have identified hotspots where all of the globally threatened species from the two groups occur. Eulipotyphla. Clockwise from upper left: a solenodon, hedgehog, mole and shrew. Rodentia and Eulipotyphla together contain nearly half of all known mammal species. Image via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). They’ve also identified regions that are home to rodents and eulipotyphlans whose conservation status is currently classified as data deficient, or DD. These are species for which we don’t have sufficient knowledge about population, distribution, or threats…This article was originally published on Mongabay

