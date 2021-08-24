Climate change: Consumer ‘confusion’ threatens net zero homes plan

From BBC
Government plans to decarbonise homes are too complicated and confusing, according to a coalition of consumer and industry groups.
They’ve written to the prime minister to say that current schemes to adapt homes go wrong far too often.
The open letter, from Citizens Advice and others, calls for more financial support for making changes.
Otherwise, they argue, efforts to curb emissions from millions of homes in the UK will be at risk.
Tackling energy use in the residential sector is seen as key to the government’s aim of getting to net zero by 2050.
Net zero involves reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and then balancing out any further releases by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere by, for example, planting trees.
The carbon generated by home heating amounts to about 20% of all UK emissions.
But the government’s current efforts to help householders to adapt their homes are “too complicated”, and too often things go wrong, say industry and consumer groups.
The coalition includes Citizens Advice, the Federation of Master Builders, the Aldersgate Group and Which?
They argue that the process of installing low-carbon heating, upgrading insulation or putting in smart technologies is “time consuming, confusing and stressful”.
They cite the example of the Green Homes Grant, a scheme that was designed to help people insulate their homes.
It was