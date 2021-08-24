Convergence, community and justice: Key emerging conservation trends of the pandemic era (commentary)

2021 continues to be a year like no other. From record heat and wildfires in western North America to the flooding in China, the impacts of climate change and environmental destruction are becoming more and more apparent all around the world. Meanwhile the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, highlighting the connections between human health and the environment, as well as fostering a psychological vulnerability to shocks and changes that perhaps makes longer term crises less abstract and more ‘real’. Perhaps as a result, climate and environment have risen to near the top of the public and media agendas in a way that, while slow and late, is still a welcome change. The upshot is that the environmental and conservation field is changing more rapidly than at any time since the dawn of the modern environmental era in the early 1990s (symbolized by the Rio Earth Summit in 1992). Part of this rapid pace of change is just a reflection of other wider changes in societies around the world- in technology, economic and social relations, and wider trends, many of which have been disrupted or distorted by the effects of the pandemic. But for anyone working in environmental conservation, it is a critical time to lift one’s head up from the fray and day-to-day crises and reflect on the major shifts taking place. The context for conservation is changing in important ways, and all organizations—particularly more local groups that may have a harder time tracking important global shifts—need to be cognizant…This article was originally published on Mongabay

