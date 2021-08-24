Dame Jocelyn Bell-Burnell: NI scientist awarded Royal Society’s highest prize

From BBC
A leading astrophysicist from Northern Ireland has been awarded the world’s oldest scientific prize for her work on the discovery of pulsars.
Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell is only the second woman to be awarded the Royal Society’s highest prize, the Copley Medal.
The medal is awarded for outstanding achievements in scientific research.
In 1967, when she was a 24-year-old student, she was part of a team that discovered the new type of star.
Pulsars are rapidly spinning neutron stars, so named because they appear to pulsate when viewed from Earth.
At the time she was overlooked for a Nobel prize in favour of her male collaborators, although she has argued the prize was awarded appropriately at the time due to her student status.
Dame Jocelyn said she was “delighted” to be the recipient of this year’s Copley Medal and said she hoped her presence as a senior woman in science “continues to encourage more women to pursue scientific careers”.
“With many more women having successful careers in science, and gaining recognition for their transformational work, I hope there will be many more female Copley winners in the near future,” she said.
The Copley Medal predates the Nobel prize by 170 years and was first awarded in 1731.
Notable winners include Benjamin Franklin, Dorothy Hodgkin, Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin.
The medal is accompanied by £25,000 for its recipient, which Dame Jocelyn is donating to a fund providing grants to graduate students from under-represented