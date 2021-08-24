Illegal mining in Colombia’s Amazon threatens Indigenous communities

This story is the result of a reporting collaboration between Mongabay Latam and Rutas del Conflicto. In 2000, in the midst of Colombia’s vast Amazon rainforest, two elder members from the Indigenous groups that inhabit Cahuinarí National Natural Park and Yaigojé Apaporis National Park made a sacred pact with their guardian spirits as part of their religious practice: they would never reveal where the gold deposits were or reopen their waters to illegal mining. The metal that they call “the reflection of the sun on the ground” would be forever hidden. However, Indigenous residents of Araracuara, in the department of Amazonas, say that one of the elders, a member of the Cahuinarí Indigenous group referred to as Boa, broke the pact just a few years later, selling the information to outsiders looking to exploit the forest’s gold deposits. Local sources say the breaking of the covenant unleashed a spiritual war between the leaders of the groups and that Boa died in agony when the spirits visited disease upon him because of what he did to the earth. Opening up the territory to the miners led to a bonanza of illegal exploitation along the Caquetá River in 2009. Víctor Moreno, coordinator of Amazon Sustainable Landscapes, a project of the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS), said there were times when mining boats formed a flotilla that spanned the entire river. “It was like seeing floating towns,” he said. Another boom occurred seven years later, in 2016, after which the situation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

