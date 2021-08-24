To count Sumatran rhinos in the wild, look for their poop, study says

JAKARTA — How do you tally the population of one of the rarest and most elusive animals on Earth? Follow the poop, of course. That’s the finding from a study that shows that Sumatran rhinoceros droppings can reliably predict the species’ remaining population and help inform conservation planning. The estimated global population of the Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) stands at fewer than 80 individuals surviving in small pockets scattered across the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo. However, that number is highly contested, with many experts saying there may be no more than 30 of the rhinos left in the wild. A group of researchers from Indonesia, Canada, and the U.S. have sought to shed light on the issue by looking at samples of Sumatran rhino dung. The fecal DNA in the droppings, they say in the study published in March, are able to yield better statistical power for identifying individuals. “It’s hard to do population censusing for this species because there’s not a ton of them and they’re very elusive so it’s hard to figure out how many there are,” co-lead author Jessica Brandt, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, in a statement. A Sumatran rhino at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park, Indonesia. Image by Barney Long/Global Wildlife Conservation. She said analyzing the droppings is a helpful method, given that the rhinos live in dense rainforests that are difficult for researchers to traverse through. This way, Brandt said, little interaction is required to happen with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

