Calls mount for Indonesian ban on new palm oil plantations to be extended

JAKARTA — Officials and activists in Indonesia are calling for the renewal of a ban on issuing new licenses for oil palm plantations, with the moratorium set to expire in September. President Joko Widodo issued the moratorium in 2018, in response to widespread concerns about environmental violations, land conflicts and labor rights abuses within the palm oil industry. While no new oil palm concessions have been approved since then, concessions that were already permitted but not yet developed have been allowed to be cleared and planted.With less than a month left before the moratorium ends on Sept. 19, the government hasn’t announced whether or not it will extend it, although senior officials have called for it to remain in place. “We’re evaluating [the moratorium],” Alue Dohong, the deputy minister of environment and forestry, said during a recent online press conference. “If it’s effective, then we continue [with it] because I think the size of our oil palm [plantations] is already vast. It’s better to increase the productivity of our palm oil” than the total plantation area, he added. Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, a product used in a wide range of everyday products, from shampoo and soap, to lipstick, bread and margarine. It’s the world’s most consumed vegetable oil, and the most productive, yielding up to 10 times more oil per hectare than soybeans. But in Indonesia, much of that production has come at the expense of rainforests, peatlands and Indigenous and community lands, cleared to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

