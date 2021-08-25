‘Carving up my country’: Land clearing reignites fracking debate in Western Australia

BROOME, Australia — A cool breeze blows through the savanna country east of Broome, a small town on the far north coast of Western Australia, Australia’s largest state. This time of year is known as Barrgana by the Yawuru, a First Nations people whose ancestral lands lie here in the Kimberley region. Encompassing an area the size of California with a total population of just 40,000, the Kimberley is internationally renowned for its largely intact natural landscapes and for being home to the oldest continuous culture in the world. However, times are changing. Among the jigal (Bauhinia cunninghamii) and lirrirnggin or soap wattle (Acacia colei) trees, lines of cleared ground crisscross the landscape in an unworldly pattern. These tracks have been formed by exploration crews as they search for oil and gas reserves through seismic testing, a process linked to hydraulic fracturing — more commonly known as “fracking” — an unconventional mining process that involves injecting a high-pressure fluid of sand, water and chemicals into a drilled well to crack the rock and free natural gas from deep underground. “Mining companies can come in here and carve up my country, and I can’t access it. The damage done to it lasts for years,” said Micklo Corpus, a member of the Yawuru who is recognized as a “Traditional Owner” under Australian law. As such, he, and other members of the community, have certain rights to land and waters, as well as a responsibility to protect, promote and sustain them. Corpus has for years protested against fracking and said he’s worried about the ongoing effects of clearing. “People are always…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay