On board Ghana’s trawlers, claims of human rights abuses and illegal fishing

Emmanuel Essien was sure he had evidence of illegal fishing on board an industrial trawler operating in the waters off the coast of Ghana. The 28-year-old fisheries observer had video of the crew catching large numbers of juvenile fish, and also partaking in an illegal practice known as saiko, the intentional catching of small pelagic fish that local fishers target, and then selling the fish to the coastal communities for profit. Back on land, Essien went to the police and handed over the video and a report, according to his brother, Bernard Essien. Two weeks later, in July 2019, Emmanuel Essien disappeared from his cabin aboard the Chinese-owned vessel Meng Xin 15. He was never seen again. A police investigation that followed suggested there had been “no signs of violence or anything incriminating.” But others, including Essien’s family, say they believe he was murdered. “There were days he came back and said he was worried,” Bernard Essien told the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) in a recent report. “The job of an observer is to make sure they are obeying the laws. There were times those in charge of the vessel got angry at him for doing that. They told him not to. He told me it was difficult. He wasn’t comfortable. He said it was dangerous work.” His family may never find out what happened to Essien, but the report and a newly released film produced by EJF give voice to crew members and fisheries observers who previously kept silent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

