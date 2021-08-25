Search for Covid’s origins stalled, scientists say

From BBC
Shareclose
“The window of opportunity” to conduct crucial studies into how the Covid-19 pandemic started is closing, senior scientists have said.
A team appointed by the World Health Organization to find the cause of the outbreak say the process has stalled.
And further delay could make crucial studies “biologically impossible”.
In an article in the scientific journal Nature, they call on political and scientific leaders to expedite those studies “while there is still time”.
Dutch virologist Prof Marion Koopmans, a member of the WHO team, told BBC Radio 4’s Inside Science programme the risk of pandemics was increasing.
“Because of the way the world is changing – population increase, crowding and more interaction between humans and animals, we need to learn where things go wrong and how we can avoid that in the future,” she said.
The WHO team visited Wuhan in January and published a report in March recommending:
But since farmed animals have a limited lifespan and blood banks store donations for a fixed period, the researchers are worried that valuable biological information may already have been lost.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
On board Ghana’s trawlers, claims of human rights abuses and illegal fishing
-
A Wildfire Is Heading For Lake Tahoe, Sending Ash Raining Down On Tourists
-
Though nefarious, Russian hack of JBS should prompt environmental debate over meat “oligopoly” (commentary)
-
Climate change: Europe’s 2020 heat reached ‘troubling’ level