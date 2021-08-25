Though nefarious, Russian hack of JBS should prompt environmental debate over meat “oligopoly” (commentary)

In the wake of a Russian hack on giant meatpacker JBS, U.S. policymakers have argued that we must shore up the nation’s cyber-defenses in order to protect the food supply from future attacks. Unfortunately, public discussion has missed the mark by focusing far too narrowly on mere supply chain issues: however nefarious, the JBS hack exposes wider concerns ranging from food justice to animal rights to public health to the environment and climate change. It is highly ironic, and that is putting it mildly, that it has taken Russian cyber-crime to highlight such systemic and underlying problems, yet perhaps such high-profile incidents might succeed in prompting long-overdue debate. JBS is hardly a bit player: the behemoth is the largest cattle processing firm in the U.S., accounting for nearly a quarter of the market. The corporation is responsible for about a fifth of American pork capacity, and sells beef through major retailers such as Costco. A JBS subsidiary, meanwhile, holds a majority interest in the nation’s second largest poultry company. Growing from a purely Brazilian cattle company to the world’s largest meat supplier, JBS owns facilities in 20 countries and exports to more than 50. The firm is Australia’s largest meat and food processor, and within the country the company markets beef, lamb and pork. Notoriously corrupt, JBS has been caught up in labor disputes within Brazil, and has been accused of violating human rights in the Amazon rainforest. Intersection of Climate Change, Animal Rights and Public Health Moreover, the company…This article was originally published on Mongabay

