A ‘sleeping beauty’ awakens to join Sri Lanka’s list of endemic plants

NUWARA ELIYA, Sri Lanka — Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its natural significance, the Peak Wilderness rainforest in Sri Lanka's central highlands is a difficult terrain to explore. But determined to study the Strobilanthes genus of flowering plants in the country, Nilanthi Rajapakse of the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) scaled the slippery slopes of the cloud forests here in search of more. During one such journey, in 2015, Rajapakse found a Strobilanthes plant that looked different from other species that she had so far observed. There were about 25 plants in this population growing along a shaded nature trail at a location called Madahinna, but none of them bore flowers — an essential feature when identifying plant species. Some Strobilanthes species are what's known as "sleeping beauties," blooming only in long cycles that can run up to 12 years. So Rajapakse waited for the sleeping beauties to awaken. Over the next several years, she returned to this difficult-to-reach spot to check whether the plants had flowered. After five years, her efforts and patience finally paid off: this special Strobilanthes sleeping beauty came into bloom in June 2020, bearing flowers that were different from those of any known Strobilanthes species. Rajapakse went to work, carefully comparing the plant's features with similar known species and also carried out genetic comparisons. The results confirmed the discovery of a new species, which Rajapakse has named Strobilanthes medahinnensis, after the location where she first found it.

