As COP15 approaches, ’30 by 30’ becomes a conservation battleground

The statistics paint a grim picture: Accelerating species losses, 10 million hectares (25 million acres) of forest destroyed every year, apocalyptic declines in the abundance of some wildlife. The planet is in a biodiversity crisis, with some scientists saying if we keep it up, we may tip into a "sixth mass extinction." In mid-October, governments from around the world will meet remotely at the U.N. Biodiversity Conference, also called COP15, to start hashing out plans to tackle the crisis. Under discussion will be the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, a road map released by the U.N. in July that organizers hope will eventually gain the support of 196 country representatives set to gather in China next spring. Their core proposal is called "30 by 30" — a plan to conserve 30% of Earth's land and sea areas by 2030 through "area-based conservation measures" like protected national parks. The idea has picked up steam in recent years, with U.S. President Joe Biden promising to implement it in the United States as part of his climate strategy. But some Indigenous advocates and their allies have sharply criticized the plan, saying it takes the wrong approach to conservation and, if implemented poorly, could result in millions of people being evicted from their ancestral territories. Earlier this month, they were joined by a group of 49 philanthropic organizations that signed an open letter to the draft framework's authors, warning that it could replicate colonial legacies of Indigenous dispossession. "While protecting at least 30% of the…

