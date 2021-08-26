Dam builder denies responsibility as logjam chokes river in Malaysian Borneo

Tons of logging debris is choking rivers in Malaysian Borneo, devastating local wildlife and cutting off water supplies to 200,000 urban residents. The logjam, which has been described as a “tsunami of wood” by local media, occurred Aug. 22 in the Baleh area of Sarawak state. The Baleh River is particularly affected, with residents sharing photos of the river and its tributaries clogged with logs. Multiple organizations, including WWF, have called for an immediate investigation, and for the culprits to be held accountable. “WWF-Malaysia calls on the Sarawak government to investigate and haul the errant parties to court for causing destruction to the environment in Upper Baleh, which is an important water catchment for Kapit, Sibu, Sarikei and Mukah divisions,” the organization wrote in an Aug. 23 statement. WWF has also called for the companies responsible for the logjam to pay for cleanup costs. Timber along the banks of Rajang River, Sarawak. Image by MyBukit via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). This is the second major logjam this year in this part of Sarawak, known as the Kapit division. Tons of waste timber and debris from logging zones have been blocking the Baleh River since January, restricting the movements of 1,000 residents of the villages of Long Keboho, Naha Jalei, Naha Nyalong, Long Bulan and Long Jawa, who rely on boats to travel. Activists and members of parliament have linked the “rampant logging” to the ongoing construction of the 1,285-megawatt Baleh hyrdoelectric dam. Sarawak Energy Bhd, the state-owned electricity utility building…This article was originally published on Mongabay

