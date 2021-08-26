Drug trafficking and illegal logging threaten Indigenous communities in Peru

A group of Kichwa patrollers living in the Peruvian Indigenous communities of Santa Rosillo de Yanayaku and Anak Kurutuyaku made an unexpected discovery in 2018. On their land in the Lower Huallaga region, they found coca cultivated in areas that did not correspond to communities’ traditional use of the plant. Coca is used to make cocaine, and community members say it is compounding the list of threats to their territory, which already included logging and illegal colonization by outsiders. “We don’t know what else to do! We see how the Amazon’s forests are helplessly disappearing and our lives are in danger for defending them,” said a Kichwa community member who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. Sources say Kichwa (also spelled “Kechwa”) communities are struggling to gain land titles for their territory and have experienced confrontations with outsiders that include threats to their leaders, and have requested state intervention. Residents of Santa Rosillo de Yanayaku have reported coca cultivation near their community. Image courtesy of anonymous source. In 2019, Peru’s National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs (DEVIDA) confirmed unsanctioned coca cultivation in areas near Cordillera Azul National Park. The area is located in the district of Huimbayoc, which also includes the communities of Santa Rosillo de Yanayaku and Anak Kurutuyaku. According to Kichwa leader Marisol García Apagueño, secretary of the Federation of Indigenous Kechua Chazuta Amazonian Peoples (FEPIKECHA), the amount of area under coca cultivation has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kichwa live in the Amazon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

