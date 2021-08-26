Loss of forests turns up the heat, literally, on giant anteaters

Giant anteaters are native to the savannas of Central and South America. They forage in the open spaces of the mosaic of forests, grasslands and wetlands, and rest in the more sheltered and covered habitats. That latter part is important: A recently published study shows that giant anteaters are relatively poor regulators of their own body temperature, and need these shady patches to cool down from the sun and stay warm from wind and rain. Grass and forest islands in the Pantanal in Mato Grosso state, Brazil. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The giant anteater (Myrmecophaga tridactyla), the largest of the anteater species, is an endotherm like other mammals, which means it can maintain a constant body temperature independent of the environment. However, giant anteaters have one of the lowest body temperatures of any placental mammal, at around 32.7° Celsius (90.9° Fahrenheit) — compared to 37°C (98.6°F) for humans — and have a low capacity for physiological thermoregulation. So they have to rely on behavior adjustments to thermoregulate. A team led by Aline S. Giroux, lead author of the new study and an ecologist at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, found that giant anteaters use forest patches as thermal buffers due to their milder microclimate conditions. Forests give shelter from rain and chilly winds, and compared to open areas, they remain cooler in the summer months and warmer during cold nights. The importance of forest patches Giroux and her team caught, measured and GPS-tagged 19 wild anteaters in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

