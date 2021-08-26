Mother tiger and her cubs found dead in Sumatran forest

A mother Sumatran tiger and her two cubs were found dead this week in a snare trap in Indonesia’s westernmost Aceh province. Local people in Buboh, a village in South Aceh, discovered the tiger carcasses on Aug. 24 and reported them to authorities. “The mother was entangled in the neck and left hind leg, while the left front leg was rotting,” Agus Irianto, the head of the Natural Resource Conservation Agency’s branch in Aceh said on Thursday. “We are very saddened by this incident,” he added. The three dead tigers in Aceh. Image by Chandra. Steel wire from the snare traps in which the tigers were found. Image by Chandra. The Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is critically endangered, with only a few hundred thought to remain in the wild. The incident follows the death of a female tiger in nearby Kapa Sesak village, also in South Aceh, in late June. It had apparently eaten a goat contaminated with poisonous chemicals. Banner: One of the dead tigers in Aceh. Image by Chandra. FEEDBACK: Use this form to send a message to the author of this post. If you want to post a public comment, you can do that at the bottom of the page. This story was first reported by Mongabay’s Indonesia team and published here on our Indonesian site on Sept. 26, 2019.This article was originally published on Mongabay

