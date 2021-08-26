The women on the front lines of safeguarding the Amazon

In late 2019, Mongabay launched a special reporting project on Amazon women that took readers to communities throughout the region to meet and learn about the women who are emerging as conservation leaders. The series — in-depth articles translated into multiple languages, as well as podcasts and short-form videos — has explored everything from the importance of cultural traditions and insightful profiles of individuals, to case studies of women-led nature-based conservation strategies, and innovative research spearheaded by female scientists. Despite the challenges experienced in 2020 associated with the coronavirus pandemic, this project surfaced during a time of massive gains for women Indigenous leaders in the Amazon. Collaboration between Mongabay’s global and Latin America news bureaus, coupled with our contributor network throughout the region allowed Mongabay to produce reports about a variety of women-led, community-based conservation models, such as native seed collection and tree planting, the formation of grassroots organizations crucial to public health, and economic stability improvements following a large oil spill in 2014. In August 2020, Mongabay reporters spoke with the Guajajara “women warriors” of the Brazilian Amazon (guerreiras da floresta), a group of 32 Indigenous women employing 500 years of experience along with satellite technology, cameras and drones to patrol and protect the Caru Indigenous Reserve. This resulted in a decrease of deforestation in the reserve, from 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) in 2016, to only 63 hectares (155 acres) in 2018. This story also had a dedicated podcast episode and a short-form video. Listen to the podcast here:…This article was originally published on Mongabay

