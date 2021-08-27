Independent monitoring suggests sharp jump in Amazon rainforest destruction

Less than two weeks after preliminary data from the Brazilian government suggested a year-over-year drop in Amazon deforestation over the past 12 months, independent analysis from a Brazilian NGO provides evidence of a sharp increase in the rate of forest destruction in Earth’s largest rainforest. Last week Imazon, an organization based in the Amazonian city of Belém, published the July data from its Sistema de Alerta de Deforestation, which monitors forest clearing in the Amazon on a monthly basis. The data showed that 2,095 square kilometers (809 square miles) of forest were cut down during July, bringing the total deforestation detected since August 1, 2020 to 10,476 square kilometers, the highest on record since at least 2008. The total was the largest extent of monthly forest loss during that period. Map showing deforestation alerts detected by Imazon’s SAD system during July 2021. By Imazon’s count, the amount of forest loss detected by its deforestation monitoring system was up 58% over a year ago, and 107% relative to two years ago. In contrast, Brazil’s national space research institute INPE reported a 6.8% drop in deforestation compared to a year ago. Discrepancies between the two systems can be chalked up to differences in how they measure deforestation over time. But normally, the data from the systems show a high degree of correlation, rather than the sharp divergence that has emerged since June 2020, when Brazil received significant international attention for its rising deforestation rate. But the data released to date is considered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

