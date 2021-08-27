L.A.-sized tract of primary forest went up in flames in DRC province in 2020

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Sankuru province saw record-breaking fires in 2020 — 9500 square kilometers (3,700 square miles) of land burned. More than 1,500 km2 (580 mi2) of this was old-growth forest, an area the size of Los Angeles, including extensive tracts in the Sankuru Nature Reserve. Burnt area in and around Sankuru Nature Reserve from May 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020 during peak fire season. This interactive map can be used to track the increase in burned area by clicking on the play button in the legend. On any given August day, NASA satellites detect 10,000 or so wildfires blazing around the world. Most of these are in Africa. They don’t raise Amazon-like alarm, because these blazes mostly arise on savanna land or farmers’ fields, part of an annual cycle of preparing existing farmland for planting. But 2020 appears to be different. The DRC recorded its second-biggest decline in primary forest cover, according to data from Global Forest Watch, a platform developed by World Resources Institute. Two adult bonobos with a baby. These great apes are only found in the DRC. Image Courtesy of Flickr. The DRC is home to about half of the tropical forests nourished by the Congo River, which are second only to the Amazon in their expanse. Forests in central DRC are under sharply increased pressure from a constellation of factors: a growing population, climatic shifts like shorter rainy seasons, and, more recently, COVID-19-linked turmoil. These tropical rainforests that dominate much of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay