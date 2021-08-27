With their land on the line, Indigenous Brazilians gather for landmark ruling

Thousands of Indigenous people marched in Brazil’s capital this week, ahead of a landmark Supreme Federal Court ruling that activists warn could hamper the official recognition of Indigenous people’s territories and roll back their rights in the country. About 6,000 leaders from 176 Indigenous groups camped in tents outside the courthouse in the heart of Brasília, the capital, demanding a decision in favor of Indigenous rights. The weeklong demonstrations are believed to be Brazil’s largest mobilization of Indigenous people in more than three decades, according to organizers. “Indigenous people are facing a series of threats at this moment,” said Dinamam Tuxá, executive coordinator of APIB, Brazil’s largest Indigenous organization, in a phone interview with Mongabay. “And we decided to resist. Because we cannot die within our territories without fighting back, without coming here to Brasília to spread our message and show the society our suffering.” Indigenous leaders are gathered in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, from Aug. 22-28, in a movement called “Struggle for Life” or Luta Pela Vida in Portuguese. The country’s Supreme Federal Court is expected to rule on a landmark case that could put limits on Indigenous land claims and roll back Indigenous rights. Image courtesy of Scott Hill/Luta Pela Vida. A focus of the demonstrations is a much-anticipated Supreme Federal Court (STF) ruling that will set an important precedent for whether courts can deny land claims by Indigenous people whose ancestral lands were appropriated before 1988. This cutoff date, known as the marco temporal, marks the year the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

