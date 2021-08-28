Fires rage in Bolivia’s Chiquitania region

Two years ago, fire ravaged the Tucavaca Valley Municipal Wildlife Reserve in the heart of Bolivia’s Chiquitania region, wiping out thousands of square kilometers of habitat. Now this threat has returned, with fires raging once again in the reserve and the surrounding area. Tucavaca Valley is located in the municipality of Roboré near Bolivia’s border with Brazil. Designated in 2000 and covering some 262,300 hectares, Tucavaca Valley Municipal Reserve encompasses an important portion of the Chiquitano dry forest ecoregion, which houses the headwaters of rivers that feed the larger region – including Bolivia’s Pantanal wetland. Alarm was sounded on Aug. 1 when fires broke out along a highway just south of the reserve and, propelled by high winds, quickly grew out of control. Three days later, the fire entered the Tucavaca Valley reserve. Authorities from the municipality of Roboré, aided by those from regional and federal governments, sprang to action and were able to get that particular fire under control. But satellite data from the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NAS) show more fires have broken out and spread through Tucavaca Valley reserve and other protected areas in the region such as San Matiás Natural Area of Integrated Management (ANMI), gobbling up forest and other habitat as they grow. Data from NASA show fires burning in and around protected areas in Bolivia’s Chiquitania region in August. Satellite data from NASA show fires on agricultural land directly preceded a breakout event that has spread into Tucavaca Valley Municipal Reserve. Data…This article was originally published on Mongabay

