Sustainable livelihood offers a lifeline to Philippines’ dying rice terraces

IFUGAO, Philippines — Aided by a pair of glasses and a traditional short, curved dagger, 69-year-old farmer Rosita Gano harvests rice grains, one stalk after another, using only one hand, a passed-on skill she has mastered through decades of practice. The harvest from the cluster of rice terraces she inherited from her forebears ensures her family’s annual supply of rice, the staple food in the Philippines and most Asian countries. Here in Ifugao province, seated at the heart of Luzon, the Philippines’ largest island, Indigenous farmers like Gano have practiced and preserved agricultural traditions that date back half a millennium. But faced with changing economic and social conditions, many are starting to question the future of not only the province’s magnificent hand-carved rice terraces, but also the cultural practices intimately entwined with traditional methods of farming and land management. “These terraces have sustained our ancestors for generations and it has sustained us as well. We can only hope that it will continue for generations to come,” Gano says. Farmer Rosita Gano harvests rice by hand using techniques passed on through generations of Indigenous farmers in the Philippines’ Ifugao province. Image by Karlston Lapniten. The rice terraces, an engineering feat that have survived time and are still serving their original farming purpose 500 years later, are irrigated by waters from the Ifugao forests. The province forms part of the Cordillera mountain range and hosts the watershed that sustains three major rivers — the Lamut, Ibulao and Alimit — which run into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

