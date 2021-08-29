Will I ever be able to fly again without feeling guilty?

From BBC
Shareclose
For Maggie Robertson, it was a long-haul flight to Texas that changed her mind about flying.
It was 2017 and she was having a great holiday. But then Hurricane Harvey came along – and she and her family narrowly sidestepped floods that cost more than 100 lives.
“That brush with natural disaster helped put things in perspective,” she says.
Previously a regular flyer, visiting friends in Scotland and holidaying abroad, she says the penny dropped during that trip. And in the end, the decision was easy.
“It was a relief to say I’m not doing it any more,” she says. “I knew that what I was doing wasn’t consistent with what I thought was right.”
She is one of a small band of people who have found flying just too uncomfortable to contemplate any more.
Many more people are still boarding the planes, but wrestling with a growing sense of shame.
They now feel that their desire for a holiday in the sun or a far-flung adventure is playing a small but undeniable part in the growing crisis of extreme weather events, rising sea levels and melting polar ice.
Flying is only responsible for around 2% of global emissions. That may not sound much, but if you are a flyer, it’s a much higher proportion of your own carbon footprint. That’s because more than 80% of the world’s population never fly at all.
One flight from London to New York emits around half a tonne of carbon dioxide. But according to the offsetting organisation Atmosfair, the overall