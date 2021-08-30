Climate change threatens traditional extractive communities in the Amazon

“One of our main products is açaí, and lately we have had a very large loss due to this temperature issue,” says Ladilson Amaral, a farmer who’s part of the Santarém Rural Workers Union (STTR) in Pará, a Brazilian state in the northern Amazon. “We notice that the açaí trees are starting to change. They’re starting to get weak, not bear fruit, and they end up dying. Ladilson has also recently noticed a decline in Brazil nut trees. These giants stand out in the forest for their height – rising 30 to 50 meters – as well as for their economic importance to the forest’s inhabitants, including the residents of the Eixo Forte Agroextractive Settlement where he lives, near the urban center of Santarém. “With the temperature, many Brazil nut trees are dying, even in the middle of nature.” The traditional peoples of the Amazon have already felt what the latest report from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) warns: the increase in average global temperatures is intensifying, with potentially irreversible impacts on the biodiversity and balance of the world’s largest tropical forest – and, consequently, on the lives of those who depend on it for their livelihood. A survey conducted by scientists from five Brazilian public universities attempts to quantify these impacts by analyzing 18 of the main plant species used for subsistence in 56 extractive reserves (Reserva Extrativista, or Resex), which protected areas of the Brazilian Amazon where local communities retain access to resources. The study concludes that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

