Conservation needs more women, says Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak

Few people likely associate the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven mostly oil-rich emirates on the Western shores of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, with biodiversity conservation. But the next president of one of the world's most prominent conservation groups, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), could be from the UAE. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak is in the running to become the first woman from the Arab world to head IUCN. Al Mubarak is up against two other candidates — Malik Khan from Pakistan and John Robinson from the United States — in the election, which will take place during IUCN's World Conservation Congress, which starts this week. As the managing director of three prominent institutions — the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), a government agency; the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, the philanthropy funded by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi; and Emirates Nature, an NGO affiliated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) — Al Mubarak would bring unique experience to the helm 73-year-old conservation organization. Al Mubarak has distinguished herself in these roles. In her capacity as managing director of EAD, she persuaded Abu Dhabi to double its protected areas targets and adopt a goal of reducing the state's greenhouse gas emissions 42% by 2030. At the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund — which she has managed since its 2008 founding — Al Mubarak has overseen more than $19 million in small grants across 2,200 conservation projects in over 180

