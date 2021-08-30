Find my elephant: The conservation apps revolutionizing how rangers work

In recent years, new and emerging technologies have revolutionized conservation work. At the forefront of this transformation is EarthRanger, a protected-area management software that was developed by Vulcan Inc. in 2017 and is currently used in several protected areas around the world. The conservation tool collects and shares information on a single online platform that helps conservationists combat a wide range of problems. For instance, it helps operational teams and scientists protect wildlife, understand ecological changes, combat human-wildlife conflict, and prevent poaching and other threats like deforestation. “[EarthRanger] is data aggregation and visualization system that integrates many different data input sources,” says Jes Lefcourt, senior director of conservation technology at Vulcan. These sources include rangers, vehicles, aircraft, field-based events and wildlife-tracking devices, as well as various other sensors. The program then “combines all of that information together in an easy-to-use interface,” Lefcourt adds, allowing conservationists to operate both reactively and proactively. Focusing on three main areas — security, ecological management, and human-wildlife conflict — EarthRanger is used by conservationists at 170 different organizations operating in 40 countries across five continents. At the Grumeti Fund’s operations center, a woman with the nonprofit’s anti-poaching and law enforcement department keeps watch of their protected area through EarthRanger. Image courtesy of Sacha Specker/Grumeti Fund. Conservation technology, like many other kinds of remote technologies, has proved to be extremely useful during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey commissioned by Vulcan. Over the past 18 months, 67% of conservation technology users said their ability to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

