For male chimps looking to mate, an entourage is the way to go, study finds

A new study suggesting bonding between male chimpanzees can increase success in siring offspring has whetted experts’ appetite for further research into the endangered species’ complex social behavior. The study, led by researchers from the University of Michigan, Arizona State University and Duke University in the U.S. and published Aug. 17 in iScience, looked at the close relationships that many male chimpanzees form and the possible reasons for such sociality. The researchers found that males who create strong ties to alpha males, or who form large networks or alliances with other males, were more likely to father babies. “There haven’t been many studies that look at how sociality is related to reproductive success,” lead author Joseph Feldblum, assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan, told Mongabay. “[W]hat’s new about this one is that we have managed to move towards identifying the mechanisms behind it, and finding independent mechanical links between sociality and reproductive success.” The study used behavioral and genetic data from a group of wild eastern chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) in Gombe National Park, Tanzania. The animals are part of a long-running study in the park begun in 1960 by the British primatologist Jane Goodall. (Goodall is a member of Mongabay’s advisory board.) Eastern chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) grooming each other in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park. A recent study found that social bonds can help improve male chimpanzees’ reproductive success. Image by Ikiwaner via Wikimedia Commons (GFDL) The researchers found that subordinate males that formed strong…This article was originally published on Mongabay

