Next to India’s capital, a village looks to the past for its forest’s future

DELHI NCR — Sunil Harsana says he always knew there were paintings in the caves near his home in Mangar, a village on the outskirts of India’s capital, New Delhi. When he was younger, he would climb up to the caves to get some relief from the sweltering heat while his herd grazed. At the time, he didn’t know that the paintings may have prehistoric origins. It’s only now, in 2021, that the archaeology department of Haryana state, where the village is located, has identified the paintings as possibly originating from the Palaeolithic period. It may even be one of the largest Paleolithic sites in India, the department’s deputy director told the Indian Express newspaper. And now there’s talk from the Haryana state government to protect Mangar’s forests under the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. For Harsana, this recent “discovery” is yet another reminder of the need for documentation of his home region, and of how documentation efforts can contribute to increased protection of a forest that has held cultural significance for his community for generations. Mangar lies in the Aravalli mountain range, a geological mass older than the Himalayas, stretching 700 kilometers (435 miles) in the center of India. The village is surrounded by three massive cities — New Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad — and is home to a community of ethnic Gujjars, a historically pastoral people. Though it’s hard to find historical records showing when the Gujjars arrived in Mangar, traditions passed down from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

