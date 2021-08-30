Theranos scandal: Who is Elizabeth Holmes and why is she on trial?

Her trial which begins next month, US v Elizabeth Holmes, et al, will be closely watched and she is expected to plead not guilty.

And in a twist, it emerged this weekend that her lawyers will argue that her ex-boyfriend and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, sexually abused and emotionally controlled her at the time of the alleged crimes, impairing her mental state.

Mr Balwani, 56, who faces the same fraud charges, called the claims "outrageous". It will be up to a jury to decide with what sympathy or harshness to judge